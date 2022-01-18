Hawaii May Require COVID-19 Booster to Skip Quarantine — What to Know

Booster shots may be the future of Hawaii's Safe Travels program as the state looks to change the definition of "fully vaccinated," the state's governor said in a recent interview.

Gov. David Ige recently said the state is looking into adding a COVID-19 booster requirement to its travel program he told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. The program allows domestic travelers to skip quarantine if they are fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative test before traveling,

But the changes would be weeks away from being implemented.

"We are looking to see what actions are necessary to implement that in Safe Travels," Ige said. "We know that the community needs time to react to that, so we would have to provide at least two weeks for those who may not be up to date to have the opportunity to go and get vaccinated if they need to."

The decision to consider requiring a booster shot comes after Hawaii eliminated the need for domestic travelers to fill out an online health form prior to their arrival and shortened its isolation and quarantine policies to be more in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It also comes after Maui already changed the definition of "fully vaccinated" to include a booster shot. Additionally, both Maui and Honolulu require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter businesses like restaurants.

"This is a very different surge… and there is no playbook," Ige said. "I do respect the mayors' abilities to make decisions. They continue to look at the situation in each of their counties and are taking appropriate actions that they feel is necessary."

Something went wrong. An error has occurred and your entry was not submitted. Please try again.