Hawaii Is Giving Away Hundreds of Goats to Save a Historic Park

Lotteries are usually reserved for giving away large amounts of cash or once-in-a-lifetime experiences (like a space flight with Virgin Galactic), but Hawaii is taking a different approach with its latest drawing.

The Aloha State is hosting a lottery to offer up hundreds of goats that are threatening to destroy a historic national park. The animals are actually considered to be an invasive species, despite being quite adorable, and have completely taken over the Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) will host the lottery and is expected to give away about 700 goats to members of the public.

Efforts are being made to preserve Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park, both for its natural beauty and cultural significance. According to the park's website, Puʻuhonua was considered a place of refuge that protected both warriors and civilians during times of war in ancient Hawaii.

Located on the west side of Hawaii island, Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau is still an important Hawaiian ceremonial site today.

Anyone interested in taking home one of these goats can apply for a permit and keep their fingers crossed for the random lottery drawing, which will occur on July 28 at DLNR's Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) office. The department plans to distribute anywhere from 20 to 50 goats per permit. Winners must have a minimum 16-foot enclosed horse trailer or something similar in order to pick up the goats.

Permit applications are free and available on the DOFAW website or at the Kamuela and Hilo DOFAW offices. Applications must be received by the offices or postmarked by July 21. They can also be delivered in person by appointment only. Full application instructions can be found online.

Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park will close on Aug. 11 to distribute the goats. For any questions or further information, the Kamuela DOFAW office can be reached at (808) 887-6063.