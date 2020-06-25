Visitors to Hawaii Who Test Negative for Coronavirus Won't Have to Quarantine

Starting Aug. 1, travelers will be able to visit Hawaii without having to quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 prior to arrival, the governor announced on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Gov. David Ige confirmed that visitors must be tested ahead of their flight to Hawaii as tests will not be conducted at any of its airports. Anyone who arrives in Hawaii without the results of a negative test will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Image zoom Waikiki Beach on Oahu Island in Hawaii before coronavirus. DEA/M. BORCHI/Getty

Documentation of a negative test result must be presented via a printed or emailed pre-test certification, according to the governor's office.

Additionally, travelers must also fill out an official health declaration form and undergo a thermal temperature check at the airport. Those with a fever higher than 100.4 degrees or who are experiencing other COVID-19 related symptoms will undergo a secondary health screening.

“Asking passengers to get a negative COVID-19 test prior to travel is one more tool in our layered screening process that will help keep Hawaii safe,” Lt. Gov. Josh Green said at the press conference. “As we navigate this pandemic, anyway we can minimize risk while bringing some normalcy to our daily lives is the right path forward. I appreciate the incredible work of the partners involved in this process, and special thanks to the people of Hawaii who have shown their aloha, patience and resilience throughout this challenging time.”

A rep for Lige’s office confirmed to Travel + Leisure that specifics as to how long visitors have to take a COVID-19 test before departure, as well as other logistics, are still being worked out and will be announced as Aug. 1 approaches.

In March, Hawaii implemented a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all out-of-state arrivals. The state has been strict on implementing its quarantine, arresting citizens and travelers who are found breaking their lockdown rules.

Earlier this month, Hawaii extended its state of emergency until the end of July but allowed Hawaiians to travel between islands for the first time since March.

Hawaii has reported 835 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths, according to the state health department. Gov. Ige said that Hawaii was the “best-performing state in the country” in the fight against COVID-19 for its low infection, hospitalization, and fatality rates.

The state legislature is expected to approve a bill this week which would fund new health and safety protocol at Hawaiian airports, including thermal screening, a web-based travel application, and additional screening equipment.