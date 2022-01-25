This Estate on Hawaii's Big Island Has Ocean Views, a Lanai, and a Working Coffee Farm

The sprawling estate, listed at $7.75 million, also features one of the largest private collections of hibiscus plant varieties on the island.

Hawaii's Big Island draws visitors with its lush forests, stunning black- and white-sand beaches, diverse marine life, active volcanoes, and delicious coffee grown on the island's west side. If all this sounds like heaven to you, then you're in luck, because you may soon be able to enjoy all that the Big Island has to offer — and more — from the comfort of your luxury estate. And yes, that includes a private coffee farm for an exceedingly fresh cup of Joe every morning.

The sprawling five-acre, resort-style estate, which hit the auction block on Jan. 21, is located in the exclusive Keaolani gated community along the lush slopes of the dormant Hualalai Volcano. The move-in-ready, 6,825-square-foot property, which is a true nature-lover's paradise, features nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms with custom finishes such as Koa wood cabinetry. Most of the suites are in the main house, with another three in separate buildings connected to the house via a covered walkway (so your guests will have plenty of privacy). Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout let plenty of natural light in and allow you to enjoy the lush, Hawaiian views. The house also features a gourmet kitchen, spacious office, and media screening room. The main lounge/living room area seamlessly transitions to a spacious outdoor lanai, making the house heaven for year-round entertaining.

A lap pool, a spa, a koi pond, and two waterfalls bring a blissful Zen feel to the property. Since the house is located on a hill, the expansive ocean views that unfold before your eyes are absolutely breathtaking. But one of the property's best features is all the land that comes with it. Imagine strolling through five dreamy acres of fruit orchards and more than 70 varieties of vibrantly hued hibiscus plants. Over 1,500 coffee trees are also planted here, so if you'd like to take things to the next level, you can even launch your own Kona coffee label.

The nearby Kailua-Kona area is bustling, home to world-class golf courses, excellent dining and shopping, and picture-perfect beaches. Coming in from out of town? The Kona International Airport is only a 25-minute drive from the estate.