Harley-Davidson's New Summer Internship Gives You a Free Motorcycle to Tour America

Get paid to hit the road with your very own bike this summer.

If you’re looking for a summer job that will get you out of the office and let you explore new places, Harley-Davidson has the position for you.

The motorcycle company is currently recruiting eight people to take part in a 12-week tour across the U.S. as part of its new "Find Your Freedom" internship.

Harley-Davidson's summer interns will get paid to discover what America’s motorcycle culture is like, traveling through the states to participate in Harley-Davidson events while sharing their experiences on social media.

They’ll also get their very own Harley-Davidson bikes — and will get to keep them after the gig. Anyone who doesn't already know how to ride a motorcycle will be given lessons through the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy.

Inspiring you to “grab life by the handlebars and take the world,” the #FindYourFreedom internship is meant for those looking to gain a hands-on experience in marketing communications.

The chosen winners will start in a course in marketing at the company’s headquarters in Milwaukee before heading out on their cross-country adventure, where they’ll be expected to create video content for Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and Facebook.

Candidates should be social media enthusiasts who are either junior- or senior-level college students or recent graduates. The ideal candidate will also have strong writing and communication skills and be able to work independently.