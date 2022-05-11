Hard Rock Hotel New York Is a Tribute to the City's Music History, CEO Says

Hard Rock Hotel New York opened its doors on April 22 but its grand opening is set for Thursday.

Making its New York City debut this week, the Hard Rock Hotel is ready to set roots down in Manhattan.

"New York City is truly a global international destination," Hard Rock CEO Jim Allen told Travel + Leisure of the hotel's opening in the city that never sleeps. "The building itself [is] brand new, thats always exciting."

Opening May 12 — following a soft opening a few weeks ago — on 48th St., the hotel is not only close to musical hubs like Broadway theaters and Radio City Music Hall, but is situated along what was once known as Music Row, home to record and instrument stores frequented by the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Ringo Starr, and more.

Paying tribute to its history, the newest Hard Rock location, a brand synonymous with music, will of course be displaying iconic memorabilia — past and present — throughout the building.

"We certainly focused on today's artists, but obviously went back in time a little bit and looked at artists that have great roots and connections to New York," Allen explained. "There's so many different pieces, and they all have their own individual history. It's truly educational."

Although Allen told T+L that he simply couldn't pick a favorite artifact, a few that are on display include a classic leather motorcycle jacket owned and worn by Joey Ramone, a pair of silver patent leather boots worn by Lady Gaga, handwritten lyrics for John Lennon's "New York City" from 1972, and custom outfits from Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Complete with more than 400 rooms and suites, each accommodation also has a touch of tunes with photos of musicians and music-themed amenities like a Crosley Record Player, curated playlists, or a Fender guitar upon request.

"We were able to really reflect on what amenities guests need to enjoy the property," Allen said of working with the new space.

Hard Rock New York City — which is currently available to book — also has two restaurants and a rooftop lounge; its signature Sessions Restaurant & Bar that can be found at multiple locations, NYY Steak, nodding to its partnership with the New York Yankees, and lounge RT60 Rooftop on the hotel's 34th floor.

The hotel will also have a massive music venue, aptly named The Venue, which is described on the hotel's website as "an extraordinary bi-level entertainment event space with capacity for up to 400 guests for both customers and the general public."