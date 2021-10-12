The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every U.S. State

An Instacart survey determined which sweet takes the no. 1 spot in each state.

It's officially the sweetest time of year as popular candies like Twizzlers, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and M&M's take over store shelves in preparation for Halloween. But according to a survey conducted by grocery delivery service Instacart, not all candy is loved equally across the country.

As it turns out, there's power in classics. The most popular candies in America in 2020 were Peanut M&M's and M&M's, the company shared with Travel + Leisure, accounting for more candy sold by weight on the site. Those picks were followed by Reese's, Hershey's, and (the sometimes controversial) Twizzlers. Candy corn, another contentious candy, came in at No. 8 on the list with people from Mississippi the most likely to buy it.

A map of Uniquely Popular Halloween Candy by State Credit: Courtesy of Instacart

Inforgraphic of Americas Top Candy Cravings Credit: Courtesy of Instacart

"As soon as October kicks off, we start to see an increase in folks adding Halloween candy to their orders as a way to get in the spirit for All Hallows' Eve," Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart's trends expert, told T+L. "There's a nostalgic element about trick-or-treat candy that brings you back to being a kid and enjoying the simple pleasures in life, which is perhaps one reason candy on Halloween is paramount!"

Infographic of Candy Corn US Heat Map Credit: Courtesy of Instacart

In fact, more than half of Americans think candy is more important on Halloween than the actual costumes themselves, according to the September survey, in which 2,000 people participated.

According to Instacart, 43% of all candy purchases in October are placed during the last week of the month, and Oct. 31 is actually the peak day for buying Halloween candy (the company says they can deliver the sweet treats as fast as 30 minutes for any last-minute candy needs).

When it comes to having a sweet tooth, Utah, Idaho, Alaska, Montana, and Washington purchased the most candy, the site told T+L. While North Carolina, Florida, New York, Iowa, and Connecticut bought the least amount of candy for Halloween.

Infographic of US States That Buy Most and Least Candy Credit: Courtesy of Instacart

Of course, candy cravings aren't just for kids: 53% of parents with kids under 18 said they would absolutely or probably sneak some of the kiddos' candy haul.

These are the most popular candies in each state, according to Instacart:

Alabama: Starburst

Alaska: Red Vines

Arizona: Red Vines

Arkansas: Candy Corn

California: Red Vines

Colorado: Candy Corn

Connecticut: Twizzlers

Delaware: Swedish Fish

Florida: YORK Peppermint Patty

Georgia: Starburst

Hawaii: Red Vines

Idaho: Red Vines

Illinois: Twizzlers

Indiana: Twizzlers

Iowa: Twizzlers

Kansas: Candy Corn

Kentucky: Candy Corn

Louisiana: Life Savers

Maine: Swedish Fish

Maryland: Twizzlers

Massachusetts: Swedish Fish

Michigan: Twizzlers

Minnesota: Twizzlers

Mississippi: Candy Corn

Missouri: Twizzlers

Montana: Red Vines

Nebraska: M&M's

Nevada: Red Vines

New Hampshire: Swedish Fish

New Jersey: Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Chocolates

New Mexico: Werther's Original

New York: Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Chocolates

North Carolina: Candy Corn

North Dakota: Twizzlers

Ohio: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Oklahoma: Snickers

Oregon: Red Vines

Pennsylvania: Swedish Fish

Rhode Island: Swedish Fish

South Carolina: Life Savers

South Dakota: Skittles

Tennessee: Candy Corn

Texas: Sour Patch Kids

Utah: Swedish Fish

Vermont: YORK Peppermint Patty

Virginia: Candy Corn

Washington: Red Vines

Washington, D.C.: Lindt Truffles

West Virginia: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Wisconsin: Twizzlers

Wyoming: Red Vines