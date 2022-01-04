This Dubai Hotel Hit a Guinness World Record for Largest Champagne Glass Pyramid — See It Now

The pyramid was made up of nearly 55,000 glasses and filled with Moët & Chandon.

We'll drink to this.

Dubai's Atlantis, The Palm hotel had a poppin' start to the new year with a Guinness World Record-breaking Champagne tower, erecting the world's largest drinking glass pyramid to ring in 2022. The pyramid was made up of 54,740 coupe glasses and filled with Moët & Chandon, the hotel shared with Travel + Leisure.

"Following what has been a challenging year for us all, it's a pleasure to stand here today toasting to the dawn of 2022," Timothy Kelly, the executive vice president and managing director of Atlantis Resorts and Residences, said in a statement provided to T+L. "The champagne tower is traditionally a beacon of greatness and generosity, and we'd like to toast to a new year filled with both in abundance."

The Champagne tower was erected in a tent at the resort and stood at more than 27 feet high, taking five days and more than 55 man hours to stack. The hotel said it beat the previous Guinness World Records title of 50,116 glasses, which was set in Madrid in 2017.

"It takes some considerable planning and organization to pull off a feat of this magnitude," Pravin Patel, the official adjudicator at Guinness World Records said in the statement. "The strict guidelines provided by Guinness World Records has been observed to the letter, and it was a pleasure to witness such a dedicated team at work."

Building the Moët & Chandon X Guinness World Records tower Credit: Courtesy of MAXIMECASA

The tower remained in place until Jan. 1 and was then taken down with plans to recycle the coupe glasses into refillable glassware by a local glassblower. The new glasses will be used in the Atlantis, The Palm's 1,548 rooms and suites.

The Dubai hotel itself is known for its lavish accommodations, including underwater hotel rooms that let guests hang with sharks and rays right from their bathtub. Beyond the rooms, the resort features an over-the-top waterpark with access included in each stay.