JetBlue Ready to Send New Yorkers to French Paradise of Guadeloupe

Cold New Yorkers now have a gateway to French paradise thanks to JetBlue.

The carrier will start flying directly from John F. Kennedy Airport to the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe starting on Feb. 1.

The new route marks a milestone for JetBlue as it will be the first airline to fly directly from the U.S. Northeast to the island. Flights for the tropical destination became available for booking over the summer.

“These are exciting times for our destination,” President of the Guadeloupe Islands Tourist Board, Ary Chalus, said in a statement at the time. “JetBlue is the perfect match for the Guadeloupe Islands and we could not be more thrilled about the new service. New York-JFK is our most successful gateway and it is a privilege to have been picked by an airline so close to New Yorkers’ hearts.”

Guadeloupe is made up of two major islands, Basse-Terre and Grande Terre, which together resemble the shape of a butterfly. They are separated by the narrow la Rivière Salée. It is not only known for its beautiful views, but it's agriculture, history, and Creole-inspired seafood dishes. It typically attracts European tourists looking for a beach vacation as Guadeloupe is a French speaking and influenced country.

First time visitors will find there are activities for all ages: take it easy and relax on a white sand beach, hike through the rainforest, or take in French architecture. Shopping lovers should head to the capital city of Pointe-à-Pitre — also where the airport is located — for unique finds including perfumes, scarves, and cosmetics.

“With its combination of French flair and Caribbean coolness, Guadeloupe will offer our customers an all-new and exciting destination to escape to this winter,” the airline's route planning director, Andrea Lusso added. “We continue to build our New York focus city strategy and by adding another unique destination we reinforce our position in the Caribbean, where JetBlue continues to serve more nonstop destinations from JFK than any other carrier.”

Operating on an Airbus A320, the route will be in the JetBlue’s rotation on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.