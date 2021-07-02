These Are 2021's Most Popular Food Orders, According to GrubHub

Vegan food is having a moment, and no one knows that better than Grubhub where the plant-based sausage wrap is the No. 1 most-ordered food of 2021, the delivery company shared with Travel Leisure.

Overall, orders for plant-based food like barbecue cauliflower wings and mushroom and tofu broth ramen have increased by 17% so far this year and interest in vegan burgers increased by 28%, according to the company's State of the Plate report. Orders for vegetarian food in general increased by 55%.

The top cities for vegan orders are Los Angeles, New York City, Portland, Miami, and Philadelphia, according to the company.

Beyond vegan food, popular orders include bubble milk tea, which came in at No. 2 on the most ordered food list, followed by birria tacos, the everything omelet, and strawberry banana cream smoothies.

The Nashville hot chicken sandwich, which was last year's most popular food, took the No. 9 spot on the list this year.

In 2021, people appear to prefer their spice when it comes to side dishes with cajun fries being the most popular option, followed by red beans and rice, corn chowder, and jalapeño bites.

Those who have a sweet tooth are opting for chocolate French silk pies over any other dessert so far this year, while snack and comfort food was trendy for late night eats (think: pizza puffs, strawberry cheesecake, Buffalo chicken pizza, Buffalo wings, and hot fudge sundaes).

And when it comes to booze, the Dutch lager reigned supreme, followed by hot sake, Japanese beer, hibiscus margaritas, and blood orange margaritas.

Some cities stuck to their roots, like Philadelphia where the cheesesteak wrap was the most ordered item, while others bucked the norm like in Chicago where people ordered thin crust pepperoni pizza more than anything else.

The report is based on orders from Grubhub's website from January through June.