Grenada Will Reduce Quarantine Required for Fully-vaccinated Tourists Starting May 1

Vaccinated travelers will only have to quarantine for 48 hours upon arrival.

The Caribbean island of Grenada will reduce quarantine requirements for fully-vaccinated travelers next month, becoming the latest destination to relax restrictions for inoculated tourists.

Starting May 1, vaccinated travelers will only have to quarantine for 48 hours while waiting for their test results to come back from a PCR test administered upon arrival, according to the Grenada Tourism Authority. Tourists will also have to show proof of a negative PCR test within three days of coming to the island, apply for travel authorization, and pay online for the on-island test.

"The revised travel protocols reflects the destination's overall tiered approach, designed to ensure the health and safety of our residents and visitors to our shores," Kirl Hoschtialek, the acting CEO of the tourism board told Travel + Leisure on Monday. "These changes will now allow vaccinated travelers to begin their transformative vacation experience on our three islands, Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, sooner and at the same time still follow our safe travel measures. We are enthusiastic about the positive impact this will have on the industry's recovery."

Vaccinated travelers must book a hotel prior to arrival for at least two nights to accommodate the quarantine period, according to the Ministry of Health.

Grenada considers travelers fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of a two-dose vaccine (including Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna), or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine (like Johnson & Johnson).

Grenada still welcomes unvaccinated travelers, but requires them to quarantine for up to seven days, with a pre-booked hotel accommodation, and get a PCR test on the fifth day.

In total, Grenada has reported 159 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization. When it comes to the island's vaccine rollout, 10.5% of residents have received at least one dose, while 0.9% of people have been fully vaccinated, according to Reuters, which is tracking the vaccine effort around the world.

Several countries have made exceptions for vaccinated travelers in recent weeks, welcoming them to their borders or waiving COVID-19 restrictions, including Belize, Greece, Croatia, and Iceland.

Over the weekend, officials in the European Union said vaccinated American tourists would likely be welcomed back to its member countries this summer.

