Watch Millions of Animals Cross Kenya With the Great Migration Live on TikTok

You can watch Kenya's annual Great Migration live this year without leaving home.

During the Great Migration, more than 2 million animals — including wildebeest, zebras, gazelles, and more — trek from the Serengeti to Kenya's Maasai Mara National Reserve. It is the largest herd movement of animals on the planet and is considered one of Africa's seven natural wonders.

And this year, it's happening live on TikTok.

"We're excited that TikTok is raising awareness of natural phenomena like the wildebeest migration and amplifying calls to protect wildlife," Michael O'Brien-Onyeka, Africa field division senior vice president of Conservation International, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "By giving its millions of users - many of whom are Generation Z - the opportunity to creatively engage with nature from afar, this campaign can be a key tool for change. It's a new and exciting way to help communities appreciate the value of biodiversity and feel motivated to protect it."

The annual event brings animals to Kenya in search of more fertile grass. But the journey there is dangerous, with thousands of animals dying as they cross the crocodile-infested Mara River or from other predator attacks.

Award-winning wildlife photographer Jeffrey Wu will curate the content that appears during the livestreams. And officials from local organizations like African Wildlife Foundation, Maasai Mara National Reserve and African Wildlife Foundation will also share information about the Maasai Mara ecosystem, tourism and the environment, and the impact of the pandemic on the Great Migration.

TikTok is also hosting a hashtag challenge in tandem with the livestreams, with a custom effect that users can try out and help raise awareness about biodiversity conservation.

The Great Migration streams live on the TikTok Africa page through Aug. 28, from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. PT and again from 12:30 a.m. until 4 a.m. PT.