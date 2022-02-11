The Ye Olde Fighting Cocks pub in St. Albans has been around for 1200 years.

This 1,200-year-old UK Pub Is Looking for a New Owner After Closing Amid the Pandemic

A suburban London pub that has survived world wars, the 1918 flu pandemic, and several economic crises, is closing its doors but still has hope for the future.

The Ye Olde Fighting Cocks pub in St. Albans is everything you would expect a historic English pub to be. It's picturesque on the outside, dark and cozy on the inside — the kind of place that can make you feel like you're drinking a pint in a different era. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the historic watering hole faced financial hardship.

"The past two years have been unprecedented for the hospitality industry, and have defeated all of us who have been trying our hardest to ensure this multi-award-winning pub could continue trading into the future," owner Christo Tofalli said in a Facebook post announcing the historic pub's closure.

"This pub has been so much more than just a business to me, and I feel honored to have played even a small part in its history," he added.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks is among more than 10,000 British pubs that have closed their doors since 2008, according to official government data from the United Kingdom's Office of National Statistics, CNN reported.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks inn, St Albans, Hertfordshire, 1930s. Kitty Brunell's Standard 16 outside Ye Olde Fighting Cocks inn, St Albans, Hertfordshire, 1930s. | Credit: Bill Brunell/National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images

It traces its history to 793 AD. It has a unique octagon shape and has sat at its current location since 1539, according to its website. It's located near the St. Alban's Cathedral, where the first draft of the Magna Carta was drawn up.

And while the pub is closed for now, this likely will not be the end of its story. The business has been listed for sale and offers are due on Valentine's Day.

"We have had contact from interested parties," the pub wrote on Twitter. "This process should get the pub back open soon and in the right hands."