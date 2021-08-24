NYC's Iconic Grand Central Oyster Bar Announces Return After Months-long Closure

The interior of the Oyster Bar at Grand Central Terminal in NYC in 2017

The interior of the Oyster Bar at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan.

The interior of the Oyster Bar at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan.

New York City's famous Grand Central Oyster Bar is poised for a grand reopening.

The Grand Central Oyster Bar has been serving seafood to commuters, locals and tourists for over 100 years and was forced to close its doors for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, the Oyster Bar announced that it will make its re-debut on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

"As we re-open on September 7th we relish the opportunity to be of service again and fill your hearts, and ours, with joy and do what we do best; offer an amazing experience to our beloved New Yorkers and to our friends from all over the world," the restaurant's website now reads.

The Oyster Bar shut down in March 2020 for the pandemic and remained closed for five months. It briefly reopened the following September but closed back down again in October due to a lack of business.

The Oyster Bar relies heavily on foot traffic of commuters coming through Grand Central Station, but due to the lack of commuters, the restaurant saw a sharp decrease in guests.

But as the city begins to rev back up again, the Oyster Bar is easing back into service.

The Oyster Bar will open from Monday through Friday, from noon until 6:30 p.m. The restaurant will be open for indoor seating, bar and counter service, and to-go meals for pickup and delivery for New Yorkers within a five-block radius. Customers can choose from a full menu, including the famous oysters, but there will be limited options at this time.

Safety measures include socially distanced seating, sanitizing surfaces after each meal service, sealed and wrapped utensils, contactless menu and payment, and required masks for both employees and customers.

The Oyster Bar first opened to the public in 1913 and began serving oysters that were harvested fresh from the Hudson River. Over the years, the restaurant has become a New York institution, for its architecture and impressive selection of fresh seafood.