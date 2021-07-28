Graduate Hotels Just Launched a Program to Support Young Artists in College Towns

Graduate Hotels is doing even more to support the college towns it calls home.

Being an artist or creative isn't easy. It often comes with a lot of struggles, especially when it comes to creating a space for you to express yourself while also juggling a day job, but Graduate Hotels is hoping to make it just a little easier for some artistic fans out there.

Graduate Hotels is launching its Graduate Sweet Dreams Society, in partnership with DJ White Shadow (Grammy award-winning producer of Lady Gaga). The Graduate Sweet Dreams Society is an art incubator program to support local creatives in Graduate communities across the country.

"Art is a freedom of expression. Art is why I live. Creativity needs support to become real. It's been a life-long mission of mine to empower talented people," said Paul Blair, co-founder of the Graduate Sweet Dreams Society, in a statement. "We built a unique ecosystem inside the Graduate Hotels with the intention to inspire, support, and become a source for collaboration. It's a sandbox in a playground for artists, designers, musicians, and free thinkers."

Artists can apply for this unique opportunity online. Chosen applicants will be given an on-site studio for building and cultivating their craft at a local Graduate hotel, as well as a stipend for materials and access to the Sweet Dream Society network where they can connect with fellow artists and mentorship guided by DJ White Shadow and Paul Blair.

Artist studios in New Haven for University Students Credit: Courtesy of Graduate Hotels

"The immersive artist-in-residence experience will be an experience dedicated to helping emerging artists grow their skills and monetize their craft. We're super excited to have applications open and can't wait to welcome in a new class of society members this fall," said Ruben Navarro, chief strategy officer at AJ Capital Partners, Graduate Hotels, in a statement. "It's an incredibly exciting time in these university communities…after a difficult year and a half the momentum is there and we are thrilled to create a venue within our hotels that supports this important stage of the creative process."

Navarro added that the hotel chain is looking for "big thinkers, dreamers, [and] storytellers." And no matter your medium, the company is looking for all artists from any discipline of audio and visual arts — everything from painters and fashion designers to DJs and podcasters. "There is no one size fits all for this program and the best part is that the society itself will serve as a network where each artist can learn from one another," Navarro said.

Artists in New York City, Berkeley, Eugene, Providence, Richmond, Seattle, New Haven, Athens, and Ann Arbor are eligible to apply. Restrictions are based on cities that have a participating Graduate Hotel for the promotion.

Applications are due by August 25, and chosen applicants will be informed by August 30. In order to apply, fill out the online form, which also asks for social media handles, a resume, a portfolio of your work, and a video proposal, a personal statement, and other supporting documents. For more information or to apply, visit the Graduate Sweet Dreams Society website.