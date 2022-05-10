This Travel Trend Has Seen the Most Growth in the Last 2 Years, According to Google

Summer vacation is almost here, but don't worry, you've still got a few weeks to plan your perfect getaway. Need a little inspiration to help you get started? Google may be able to help.

According to its summer 2022 travel trends report, recently shared with Travel + Leisure, glamping is a top search when it comes to vacation, specially as inquiries for the phrase "glamping near me" starting in 2020 kept up its momentum into 2022.

As for where people are searching to go glamping, Florida, Texas, California, Georgia, and Tennessee came out on top as the most popular states for glamping, according to the search data.

Additionally, Google also notes its top-searched summer attractions in the United States include several national park destinations like Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks, the Grand Canyon, and outdoor havens like Lake Tahoe. Those interested in this kind of travel are spoiled with glamping choices from coast-to-coast. (And I mean that rather literally as someone who drove from California to Rhode Island, glamping my way across the country.)

A few not-to-miss glamping outfitters include Under Canvas, specifically its Great Smoky Mountains property, which sits nestled in 182 acres of woodland terrain where thousands of lighting bugs fill the night sky all summer long. There's also Open Sky, a luxury glamping destination near Zion, which offers guests every luxe amenity they'd need, including king-size beds, heated bathroom tiles, and outdoor showers.

El Capitan Canyon, part of the rebranded Sun Outdoors, is a camping spot that will surely impress even the most discerning glamper. Located on the Santa Barbara coast, the destination offers the usuals like plush bedding and stunning tents, but also comes with the bonus of events like its Canyon wine tasting and summer concerts.