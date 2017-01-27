Avoid Parking Hassles With This Helpful New Google Maps Feature

Google Maps has added a new feature for Android users that gives provides an estimate for how bad parking will be once they arrive at their destination.

The new feature, currently available in 25 cities in the United States, is easy to use.

Enter the address of your destination into maps, and a parking difficulty icon will pop up at the bottom of the screen, with a range from "easy" to "medium" to "limited."

If the icon says easy, you'll know you don't need a lot of extra time. If it says limited, however...

The parking information is pulled using historical parking data, similar to the way Google tracks its Popular Times and Visit Duration information.