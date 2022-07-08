Google Data Shows Search Spike for Flight Delays, Cancellations Amid Widespread Issues

Searches for "expected flight delays tomorrow" increased 450% over the past week in the United States, according to the search engine.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox

Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 8, 2022
Travelers make their way through a TSA screening line at Orlando International Airport ahead of the July 4 holiday
Photo: Paul Hennessy/Getty Images

American travelers have weathered a storm of cancellations and delays over the last several weeks and they're using Google to figure out their options, increasingly searching for things like flight status and expected delays.

Searches for "expected flight delays tomorrow" increased 450% over the past week in the United States, Google shared with Travel + Leisure, while searches for "which airlines are canceling flights" more than doubled. Travelers are also increasingly searching to find out why flights are overbooked and wondering about "overbooked flight compensation."

The increased concern comes as airlines in the U.S. cancel flights in the thousands, scratching more than 2,000 flights alone over the July 4 holiday weekend. Airlines, which have blamed the unpleasant trend on a combination of air traffic control problems and staffing shortages, are increasingly canceling summer flight schedules in a preemptive attempt to avoid even more issues.

The problem isn't just limited to the U.S. either. This week, Air Canada said it would temporarily ban pets from traveling in a checked carrier due to "longer than usual" delays at airports and for the "safety and comfort" of the animals.

When it comes to flying struggles, travelers in Honolulu seemed the most concerned as they searched for flight cancellations and delays more than any other metro area in the U.S. That was followed by Lafayette, Ind., and Las Vegas, Nev.

People in Hawaii were also the most likely to search for flight status, followed by those in New Jersey, Florida, New York, and Massachusetts. Additionally, travelers in Florida and New York seemed the most concerned about finding out "expected flight delays tomorrow" with searches surging in the states.

How to get compensation for a delayed flight topped the overall list of the most-searched for questions when it comes to delays and cancellations, according to Google, with users also wanting to know why so many flights are delayed and how many were delayed on any given day.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A dog in a travel carrier sits on a chair
This Airline Is Temporarily Banning Pets in Cargo to Alleviate Flight Delays, Baggage Issues
Travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Flight Cancellations, Delays Linger Tuesday in Aftermath of Busy Holiday Weekend
Delta A321 interior
Delta Is Making It Easier to Handle Canceled Flights During Fourth of July Weekend — Here's How
People are seen by the United Airlines counter at the Newark International Airport in New Jersey
United Becomes Latest Airline to Preemptively Slash Summer Schedule — What to Know
City Traffic congestion
Here's How Many People Are Hitting the Roads for July 4 Weekend, According to AAA
Aerial view of DFW Airport.
Over 2,000 U.S. Flights Have Been Canceled Heading Into the Weekend — With More to Come
Travelers begin their Memorial Day getaway at the Los Angeles International Airport
Memorial Day Weekend Flight Cancellations, Delays Linger Into Tuesday — What to Know
Woman Holds US Passport With COVID-19 Vaccination Card
The U.S. Will Stop Honoring Expired Passports As of July 1 — What to Know
Crowds of travelers waiting for Security check, LaGuardia Airport, New York
Hundreds of Flights Canceled Monday As Weekend Travel Woes Continue
Gas station
Save Money on Summer Travel Despite Rising Gas Prices and Flight Fares With These Expert Tips
An Emirates Airbus A380 on an tarmac
Major International Airlines Cancel Flights to U.S. Ahead of Planned 5G Rollout
People wait for their luggage at an American Airlines baggage claim at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas.
Airlines Mishandled 24% More Bags in 2021, According to a Study
Woman’s hands holding passports & boarding passes while waiting at the check-in counter in the airport
4 Ways to Save on Plane Tickets This Summer, According to the Cheap Flights Expert
Passengers travel through Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) on April 27, 2022, in Cedar Fork Township, North Carolina.
United Airlines CEO on Summer Travel, Masks on Planes, and Why You Need to Get to the Airport Extra Early
A Delta Airbus 330-300 (333) flying along a coastline.
Delta Is Cutting Summer Flights — Here's What That Means for Travelers
Summer holiday travelers making it busy again at Schiphol airport
Global Air Travel Is Already Rebounding — and Could Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels by Next Year