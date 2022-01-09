You can own a piece of Italian (and Hollywood) history.

This Sicilian Castle From 'The Godfather' Just Hit the Market — Take a Peek Inside

Castello Acireale Italy, interior and exterior images of the house that appeared in The Godfather movie

Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather trilogy is arguably one of the most iconic and critically acclaimed pieces of cinematographic art ever made. And now, you can own the opulent Italian castle featured prominently in the franchise's third installment.

Castello Acireale Italy, interior and exterior images of the house that appeared in The Godfather movie Credit: Courtesy of Italy Sotheby’s International Realty

The stunning property, known as the castle of the Pennisi Family of Floristella, spans a whopping 43,055 square feet and is truly fit for (Hollywood) royalty. The history of the grand estate dates back to the end of the 19th century when Baron Pennisi tapped Palermo architect Giuseppe Matricolo to build a villa for his extensive art collection.

The result was an eclectic neo-Gothic property comprised of three two-story buildings and two towers.

The structure's impressive portico opens to a stunning marble staircase with soaring ceilings and stone arched columns. Ogival arches and battlements add to the whimsical vibe of this unique property. Geometric patterns in gold and blue line the ceilings while Byzantine décor items and paintings by Paul Pennisi fill out the interiors. And speaking of the interiors, the castle has 22 bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, a wine cellar, an artist studio, a library, a small chapel (decorated with jaw-dropping frescos by Giuseppe Sciuti), and two large balconies overlooking a lush 2.1-acre park.

"It is a property that expresses a strong character and enjoys enormous potential, for its history, its location, its architecture and its spaces," Diletta Giorgolo, head of real estate company Residential Italy wrote in an email. "Once restored, it can adapt to different needs and contemporary tastes without changing the original structure."

The 140-year-old property miraculously survived the devastating 1908 earthquake that shook southern Italy and destroyed the Sicilian city of Messina. During the Second World War, the British Army bombed Acireale, the small coastal town where the castle is located, but once again, the property didn't suffer any damages. The picturesque town is home to many historic landmarks, including the oldest art academy in Sicily, and overlooks the Ionian Sea.