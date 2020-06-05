Montana's Glacier National Park to Welcome Visitors Back on Monday (Video)

Montana's Glacier National Park will begin its phased reopening to the public next week.

On Monday, visitors will be able to access more of the park, up until 4:30 p.m. via the newly-reopened west gate at West Glacier.

A press release from the National Park Service explained that a slow reopening will help protect the park, employees, and the surrounding gateway communities from the spread of COVID-19 by allowing assessment periods during each new phase of opening.

"We are excited to have visitors return to Glacier National Park, but it's important that our visitors help us prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing from fellow visitors and our employees," park Superintendent Jeff Mow said. "We all have a role to play in protecting our families and friends."

The park's main road, Going-to-the-Sun, will be accessible as far as Lake McDonald Lodge. The road will allow hiker and biker traffic as conditions allow. Visitors may also be able to take their own boats out on Lake McDonald. Apgar Village will also be open, allowing private businesses that operate there to reopen.

Restrooms and trails that are accessible from the open park roads will also be open to visitors.

The park's east entrances remain closed as the park officials continue to work with the neighboring Blackfeet Reservation.

visitors hiking Glacier National Park Credit: George Frey/Getty Images

Visitor centers, ranger stations, hotels, full-service dining, and shuttles will remain closed until later in the season, or whenever health conditions allow. Overnight accommodations, including camping, will be unavailable. Backcountry permits, stores, and takeout food service will also remain closed.

More sections of the park will reopen through June 30.

Several other national parks around the country — including Zion, Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon — have already begun their reopening processes over the past few weeks.