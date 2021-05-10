Glacier National Park Tickets Sell Out in Minutes With New Reservation System

Officials at Montana's Glacier National Park will release more tickets to access the park's iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road after the first batch for the month of June sold out in minutes.

Due to new capacity restrictions, the park has implemented a new ticketed and timed system to access the 50-mile mountainous road. Last week, more than 10,000 people attempted to secure reservations — more than three times the capacity that was available, The Associated Press reported.

"This is our first year implementing this system so we know that there are going to need to be tweaks," Glacier Park Public Information Officer Gina Kerzman told The AP. "We are going to be monitoring the number of tickets versus the number of vehicles entering, and we are going to adjust those numbers if we feel there is room for additional capacity."

The reservations cost $2. Those who wish to access Going-to-the-Sun Road must also have a park pass, according to the park website.

The current system only allows a few hundred cars per day to access the road. The number of tickets is lower because the road is still partially closed.

Kerzman confirmed that Glacier National Park will release more tickets when Going-to-the-Sun Road opens. "Unfortunately, we never know the date that it will open, but once the road does open, or once we're clear on when it will open, those tickets will become available," she told The AP.

When the road fully reopens, the park expects to release about 4,600 daily tickets. That number is subject to change and is applicable only to the number of vehicles, not visitors.

Those who have reservations inside the park (lodging, camping, guided hikes, horseback ride etc.) will not have to procure tickets. Nor are they necessary for those entering the park by bicycle or foot.