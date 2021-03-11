Get Paid $1,000 to Play Cornhole With Your Friends

Spring is coming, which means it's time to put away the winter coat, get out in the sunlight, and maybe play some cornhole. You might just get paid for it, too.

This simple lawn game involves players tossing corn kernel-filled bags to opposing platforms with holes on one end. Tosses are awarded points for each throw, depending on how close the bag gets to the hole.

Even though it sounds kind of old fashioned, the game has become increasingly popular recently. You can make your own or even buy a portable game to take to a park, the beach, or your friend's backyard barbecue.

Now, My TruGreen Lawn is looking for the perfect cornhole player to have a little fun and get paid while they do it. The company is offering $1,000 to a person to play the game and write about their experiences.

"We are looking for someone who is willing to play cornhole and tell us about how you are using it to stay connected while staying safe," it says on the job description.

The ideal candidate for the job obviously should have a great enthusiasm for cornhole, a strong "sense of play," enjoys being outdoors, and can safely socially distance while playing. The chosen candidate will need to play the game on five separate days during the month of April and complete worksheets for each time they play.

All experience levels are welcome to apply. To be considered, all you have to do is fill out a simple application on the My TruGreen Lawn website by 5 p.m. ET on April 2. The chosen candidate will be contacted by April 7. All applicants must be over 18 and be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States.

For more information or to submit, visit the My TruGreen Lawn website.