The World's Largest Imax Screen Is As Wide As a Boeing 737 — and Its First Screening Will Be the New James Bond Film

Daniel Craig poses during the "BAFTA: A Life in Pictures with Daniel Craig" supported by TCL mobile photocall at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 24, 2021 in London, England.

Daniel Craig poses during the "BAFTA: A Life in Pictures with Daniel Craig" supported by TCL mobile photocall at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 24, 2021 in London, England.

The world's largest Imax screen will debut in Germany this week with the premiere of the new action-packed James Bond film "No Time to Die."

The gigantic screen at Traumpalast Multiplex in Leonberg will break multiple records when it opens to the public on Thursday. It weighs over 500 pounds (an Imax record) and measures 70 feet tall and 125 feet wide — wider than a Boeing 737 airliner.

The theatre was specially constructed for this colossal screen and is capable of seating 574 viewers. Seeing a movie will be an immersive experience, with audiences completely surrounded by the "12-channel sound technology with new side and overhead channels that deliver greater dynamic range and precision for the ultimate in audio immersion," IMAX shared in a press release on Monday.

The screen is so large that it had to be painted by a robotic arm designed specifically for the job.

"The IMAX at Traumpalast redefines the 'big screen'," Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax, said."With Lochmann Filmtheaterbetriebe, we've created an unforgettable moviegoing experience where fans can truly immerse themselves in the world's biggest blockbusters on the world's largest screen."

Speaking of blockbusters, the James Bond film is a perfect debut for the massive screen. The film, out everywhere on Oct. 8, has been specially formatted for Imax and features 40 minutes of Imax-exclusive shots. Several of the sequences were shot with Imax's film cameras, making it the first Bond film to make use of the technology. The Imax-exclusive ratio means that viewers at the Traumpalast will be able to see 26% more picture than the average moviegoer during those select sequences.

Imax isn't the only film company to play a role in this newest Bond film. The camera company Leica recently announced a special 007 camera that comes complete with its own luxury luggage. And the Leica Gallery in London is currently hosting an exhibition of photographs taken behind the scenes of "No Time to Die."