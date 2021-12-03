Step Inside 'Game of Thrones' on This Immersive New Studio Tour

Hand of the King Small Council chair from the Game of Thrones Studio Tour

Hand of the King Small Council chair from the Game of Thrones Studio Tour

The official "Game of Thrones Studio Tour" in Northern Ireland is set to open to the public next year — and tickets are now on sale.

The real-world Westeros of Northern Ireland is easily accessible from both Dublin and Belfast. After traversing the area's landscapes, coastlines, and mountains (many of which were featured in the HBO show), fans will head to Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, where the show was originally filmed.

Opening for tours on Feb. 4, fans will be able to step into Westeros and get up close with the sets, props, and costumes from the series. The experience starts with the very first steps that creators took to bring the world of George R. R. Martin to life, including the initial concept sketches for the sets.

Dragonstone from the Game of Thrones Studio Tour Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment

"We're incredibly excited to be opening the doors to the first-ever Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios," Peter van Roden, senior vice president of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "Knowing you are in the very same spot where some of the series' most memorable moments were filmed is an incredible feeling and we know fans of the franchise will feel the same when they see the rich detail in the sets, costumes and props up close and personal."

Dragonstone thrown from the Game of Thrones Studio Tour Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment

Hand of the King Small Council chair from the Game of Thrones Studio Tour Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment

Fans will be able to step inside the Great Hall at Winterfell, see Danerys' iconic Dragonstone throne and learn about the design, technology and craftsmanship that brought the show to life throughout the 110,000-square-foot interactive experience.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are now available to book online. Adult admission is about $52 (£39.50) and children aged five through 15 can enter for about $36 (£27.50). Admission is free for children ages four and younger.