Frontier Airlines Is Celebrating Spring With 50% Flights Across the U.S., Mexico, and More

Spring has sprung, and Frontier Airlines is celebrating with a special sale offering half-off flights across their network.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on April 7, will give travelers 50% off their tickets so they can celebrate the start of a new season with a warm weather getaway. To take advantage, travelers can use the discount code "SAVE50" when booking a flight.

The 50% discount can be used for both domestic and international travel, but the vacation must take place by June 8. The sale is good for domestic travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Travel to an international destination is valid on Sundays through Wednesdays, while travel from an international destination is valid on Tuesdays through Fridays.

To book, travelers must purchase a round trip ticket at least seven days before their trip, and several blackout dates apply, including April 14 to April 19, April 21 to April 25, and May 26 to May 31.

The tickets are non-refundable and changes are subject to fees.

The Denver-based Frontier Airlines flies to more than 90 destinations across the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America, and charges extra for options like seat selection and baggage.

Last month, Frontier reduced the weight limit for checked bags on its flights to a maximum of 40 pounds. Passengers are allowed one personal item free of charge, but must pay for both carry-on bags and checked luggage.

Frontier also offers "Discount Den" memberships for $59.99 per year, which gives members access to discounted deals for up to nine people on their reservation and even includes free flights for kids on select flights. New members must pay an additional $40 enrollment fee.

The company also recently announced plans to merge with fellow low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines, which would create the country's fifth-largest carrier.