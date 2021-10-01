Fly to Florida or Cancun for As Low As $39 With Frontier Airlines' New Routes

Frontier Airlines is adding a dozen new routes to its network, and celebrating by putting one-way tickets on sale for as low as $39.

The airline is adding flights from its base at Tampa International Airport to Rochester and LaGuardia Airport in NY; Bloomington, Ill.; Green Bay, Wis.; and Columbus, Ohio.

Frontier is also adding six flights to Cancun from Baltimore, Md.; Boston, Mass.; Columbus, Ohio; Detroit, Mich; Minneapolis, Minn.; and Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; as well as a flight from Atlanta, Ga., to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

The sale, which is currently on until 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 3, is for travel on select days, depending on the destination, from Dec. 1 through Feb. 16, 2022, with the exception of blackout dates from Dec. 22 through Jan. 4, 2022, according to the airline. The sale is for one-way tickets and a roundtrip purchase is not required.

"We're excited to grow in our newest base city, Tampa, with five new nonstop routes beginning right in time for the winter travel season," Daniel Shurz, the senior vice president of commercial at Frontier Airlines, said in a statement, adding "this new service is a convenient, affordable option for Tampa Bay residents to take a trip and explore historic U.S. cities, including Columbus and New York City."

Fly between Tampa and New York for as low as $39, or on any of the other new domestic routes starting at only $49. Or book a trip to the beaches of Cancun starting at only $89 from each of the new markets. Flights from Atlanta to the Dominican Republic start at $99.

On the new international routes, Shurz said: "Frontier has rapidly expanded its international service and continues to identify new opportunities to stimulate tourism demand with low fares and convenient flights."

Cancun has been a popular choice for American tourists looking to get away during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to be. The Mexican beach town is the No. 1 most popular destination for Thanksgiving week and the No. 2 most popular for Christmas, according to new data from Expedia shared with Travel + Leisure. Punta Cana came in at No. 5 on the list for both holidays.