Frontier Just Put a Million Tickets on Sale Starting at Only $19

Book by Monday!

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox

Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2022
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 takes off from LAX Los Angeles, California.
Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Frontier Airlines put a million seats on sale on Thursday to destinations throughout the United States starting as low as $19.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 1, is valid on domestic non-stop travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays through Oct. 5, according to the airline. A roundtrip purchase is not required.

Travelers must purchase a ticket at least seven days in advance, and certain blackout dates apply, including Aug. 31, Sept. 3, Sept. 6, and Sept. 7.

Certain destinations are only available on specific days, like travel from Las Vegas, Florida, California, Charleston, and more are only valid on Tuesdays through Fridays. Travel to those same destinations is only valid on Sundays through Wednesdays.

Flights are non-refundable, and perks like baggage and seat selection are an additional charge. The Denver-based low cost carrier only allows travelers to bring one personal item and charges extra for both carry-on bags and checked luggage. Earlier this year, Frontier reduced the weight limit for checked bags on its flights to a maximum of 40 pounds.

The airline also offers two types of seats: standard, which has a seat pitch ranging from 28 to 31 inches, and Stretch, which offers a seat pitch ranging from 36 to 38 inches, depending on the aircraft and location on the plane.

The carrier also offers a "Discount Den" membership, which costs $59.99 per year and gives members access to things like discounted deals and includes free flights for kids on select routes.

Frontier's latest sale comes hours after the airline terminated its deal to buy fellow low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines, according to a statement. The airlines had previously agreed to merge earlier this year and create "America's most competitive ultra-low fare airline."

Spirit will now be purchased by JetBlue Airways for $3.8 billion, which will create the fifth largest carrier in the United States.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Frontier Airlines a320 in flight
Frontier Airlines Is Celebrating Shark Week With 50% Off Flights Across the Country — but You'll Have to Act Fast
Frontier Airlines plane
Frontier Airlines' Latest Sale Is Offering 75% Off Fares – but You'll Have to Book Soon
JetBlue and Spirit Planes
JetBlue to Buy Spirit Airlines — Creating the Fifth Largest Carrier in the U.S.
Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport
This Low-cost Airline Just Put Flights for Sale Up to 65% Off — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Sixt Rental Car
Score 25% Off a Summer Car Rental With Sixt — How to Book
The wing of a Southwest Airlines flight over ocean
Southwest Is Ready for Fall with Fares As Low As $59 — How to Book
Frontier Airlines airplane
Frontier Airlines Is Celebrating Spring With 50% Flights Across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and More
Little girls travelling joyfully with mom on airplane
How the Department of Transportation Is Helping Families Sit Together on Flights — Without the Fees
Spirit Plane
Spirit Airlines Has a 'Sweet' Valentine's Day Sale With 60% Off Flights — and You Have Until Tomorrow to Book
A Southwest Airlines airplane inflight
Southwest Just Put Summer and Fall Flights on Sale for 40% Off — but You'll Have to Book Fast
A Frontier Airlines a320 in flight
Frontier Airlines' Sale Has Flights for As Low As $16 — but You'll Have to Book Today
A Southwest Airlines airplane inflight
Southwest's Latest Sale Has Flights to Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, and More As Low As $45 Each Way — but You'll Have to Act Fast
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER airplane at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California aerial view.
Alaska Airlines Is Celebrating Canada Day With 25% Off Flights to Vancouver, Victoria, and More — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Spirit Airlines tales
Spirit Airlines Is Putting Flights on Sale for Half-off — Until Tonight
Entrance to Universal Studios
New Universal Orlando Vacation Package Will Save You Money on Tickets and Hotel Stays
Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 flying over Hawaii
9 Best Frequent Flier Programs — and How to Make the Most of Their Benefits