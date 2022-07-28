Frontier Just Put a Million Tickets on Sale Starting at Only $19

Frontier Airlines put a million seats on sale on Thursday to destinations throughout the United States starting as low as $19.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 1, is valid on domestic non-stop travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays through Oct. 5, according to the airline. A roundtrip purchase is not required.

Travelers must purchase a ticket at least seven days in advance, and certain blackout dates apply, including Aug. 31, Sept. 3, Sept. 6, and Sept. 7.

Certain destinations are only available on specific days, like travel from Las Vegas, Florida, California, Charleston, and more are only valid on Tuesdays through Fridays. Travel to those same destinations is only valid on Sundays through Wednesdays.

Flights are non-refundable, and perks like baggage and seat selection are an additional charge. The Denver-based low cost carrier only allows travelers to bring one personal item and charges extra for both carry-on bags and checked luggage. Earlier this year, Frontier reduced the weight limit for checked bags on its flights to a maximum of 40 pounds.

The airline also offers two types of seats: standard, which has a seat pitch ranging from 28 to 31 inches, and Stretch, which offers a seat pitch ranging from 36 to 38 inches, depending on the aircraft and location on the plane.

The carrier also offers a "Discount Den" membership, which costs $59.99 per year and gives members access to things like discounted deals and includes free flights for kids on select routes.

Frontier's latest sale comes hours after the airline terminated its deal to buy fellow low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines, according to a statement. The airlines had previously agreed to merge earlier this year and create "America's most competitive ultra-low fare airline."

Spirit will now be purchased by JetBlue Airways for $3.8 billion, which will create the fifth largest carrier in the United States.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.