Frontier Airlines Is Celebrating Shark Week With 50% Off Flights Across the Country — but You'll Have to Act Fast

Frontier Airlines is celebrating the start of Discovery's Shark Week with a jaw-dropping promotion offering 50% off flights across the United States.

The fin-tastic sale, which is valid on flights from Aug. 16 through Nov. 2, must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 26, according to the airline. To take advantage of the sale, travelers must use the promo code "JAWS" and book a round trip ticket.

The discount applies to travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Certain blackout dates apply, including Aug. 31, Sept. 3, Sept. 6, Sept. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 18, and Oct. 19.

Flights are non-refundable, and perks like baggage and seat selection are an additional charge.

Frontier flies to more than 90 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. The airline offers two types of seats: standard, which has a seat pitch ranging from 28 to 31 inches, and Stretch, which offers a seat pitch ranging from 36 to 38 inches, depending on the aircraft and location on the plane.

The Denver-based low cost carrier only allows travelers to bring one personal item included in the cost of its fares and charges for both carry-on bags and checked luggage. Earlier this year, Frontier reduced the weight limit for checked bags on its flights to a maximum of 40 pounds.

The carrier also allows customers to purchase "Discount Den" memberships for $59.99 per year, which gives members access to things like discounted deals and includes free flights for kids on select routes.

Shark Week, which kicked off Sunday night, features primetime programming about great white sharks, hammerhead sharks, and more.

The celebration of all things shark comes as shark sightings have actually increased at New York beaches, a sign of things like cleaner oceans, warmer waters, and an abundance of bunker fish.

