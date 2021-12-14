Frontier Airlines' Sale Has Flights for As Low As $16 — but You'll Have to Book Today

Frontier Airlines is certainly feeling festive this season with fares starting at only $16 — but travelers will have to book today to take advantage of this incredible deal.

Frontier's flash sale will let travelers traverse the country starting at less than the cost of dinner at a chain restaurant, but there are some catches. To take advantage, travelers must purchase a ticket by 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting Jan. 6, 2022, through Feb. 16, 2022.

The sale is not valid from Jan. 13 through Jan. 17.

"This unique promotion is a wonderful option for consumers looking to book a warm getaway this winter, or perhaps give the gift of a vacation to a loved one," Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing at Frontier Airlines, told Travel + Leisure. "For the lowest fares year-round, travelers can join Frontier's Discount Den, which also makes an excellent gift to share with those who love to travel."

Travelers looking for a quick getaway can fly from the airline's Denver hub to Houston and San Diego, plan a raucous trip to Las Vegas, or even head out for a warm-weather escape to Miami for as low as $16 one way. On the other side of the country, travelers can splurge on a trip from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Atlanta or Miami for $20 one way, or make it a Caribbean vacation in San Juan, Puerto Rico, for as low as $44 one way.

The tickets are non-refundable with changes subject to fees and don't include things like baggage and advance seat assignments.

The Denver-based Frontier Airlines is known for its low fares across more than 90 destinations throughout the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. The airline also offers "Discount Den" memberships for $59.99 per year, which gives members access to discounted deals and even includes free flights for kids on select flights.