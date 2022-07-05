Frontier Airlines' Latest Sale Is Offering 75% Off Fares – but You'll Have to Book Soon

Frontier Airlines is turning 28 years old and to celebrate, the carrier is offering a whopping 75% off flights.

The birthday deal, which must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7, is valid on nonstop, roundtrip travel to or from the continental United States and Puerto Rico, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is good for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Aug. 9 through Oct. 5.

To take advantage of the sale, travelers must use the promo code "BIRTHDAY."

Tickets booked with the sale are nonrefundable, and the airline charges extra for things like seat selection and baggage. Several blackout dates also apply on Aug. 31, Sept. 3, Sept. 6, and Sept. 7.

In addition to the sale, Frontier is celebrating its 28th birthday by giving away free roundtrip flights worth $250 each to 28 lucky customers (a welcome opportunity with flight prices on the rise). To apply for the giveaway, travelers can fill out an entry form online by 11:59 p.m. MT on July 12. Customers can only enter the contest once per person and residents of New York and Florida are excluded from the contest. Winners will be notified by email by July 20.

The Denver-based low-cost carrier flies to more than 90 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. The airline offers two types of seats: standard, which has a seat pitch ranging from 28 to 31 inches, and Stretch, which offers a seat pitch ranging from 36 to 38 inches, depending on the aircraft and location on the plane.

Frontier only allows one personal item in the cost of its fares and charges for both carry-on bags and checked luggage. Earlier this year, Frontier reduced the weight limit for checked bags on its flights to a maximum of 40 pounds.

Frontier also offers "Discount Den" memberships for $59.99 per year, which gives members access to things like discounted deals and includes free flights for kids on select routes.

