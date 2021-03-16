These Are the Friendliest Towns in the U.S., According to Expedia Traveler Reviews

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Multiple towns in Maine, Colorado, and Hawaii made the list of friendliest destinations in the U.S.

With the coldest months of the year behind us, you may be dreaming of a summer vacation. For millions of Americans, it will be their first time traveling in over a year.

With international options still limited, what better way to ease back into traveling than with a trip to one of the friendliest towns in the U.S.? Expedia is making it easier to do exactly that. Using data from traveler reviews, the online company ranked the most welcoming towns across the country, along with some suggestions of what to do while there.

Topping the list is Whitefish, Montana, a small town known for its outdoorsy adventures and proximity to Glacier National Park. Landing in second place is Sister Bay, Wisconsin, a charming town that's ideal for boaters and fishermen. Third on the list is Manitou Springs, Colorado, where visitors can enjoy art galleries, restaurants, and boutiques. Adventurers can also check out the local hot-air balloon rides. Rounding out the top five friendliest towns are Easton, Maryland (in fourth) and Lihue, Hawaii, a picturesque destination with sweeping green valleys and excellent views of the Pacific Ocean.

Maine, Colorado, and Hawaii are apparently very friendly states, with several towns from each making the top 20. One destination, however, may come as a surprise: Manhattan, New York. It's the only big city on the list, coming in at number 14.

A family rides their bikes in Whitefish, Montana. Image zoom Credit: Craig Moore/Getty Images

To create this list, Expedia used data from traveler reviews written between January 2019 and December 2020. The list is based on cities and towns with the highest percentage of positive reviews mentioning words like "friendly," "friendliest," and "amiable."

