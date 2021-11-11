Budget Airline French Bee Brings Back Flights to Paris and Tahiti From San Francisco for Under $400

Paris may always be a good idea, but so is Tahiti.

And now you can travel from San Francisco to either nonstop without blowing your budget.

Discount air carrier French Bee just relaunched nonstop flights between San Francisco International Airport and Paris Orly for just under $400 roundtrip. That's a steal, even by Scott's Cheap Flights standards.

"French Bee's nonstop prices from San Francisco to Paris consistently undercut the competition," Scott's Cheap Flights Senior Product Operations Specialist, Willis Orlando, told Travel +Leisure. "We haven't seen the nonstop route go on sale below $400 roundtrip on a carrier other than French Bee since April 2020."

At $329 each way, fares to Tahiti aren't quite as big of a bargain, though they are in line with competitor United's basic economy pricing. United and French bee are the only two airlines flying nonstop between San Francisco and Tahiti.

"We generally wait for it to drop below $600 before considering it a hot enough deal to send it to our members though we don't scoff at prices in the $600s," Orlando said.

Travelers will have to fly basic economy to be eligible for these French bee fares — which includes a 26-pound carry-on. Tickets can be upgraded to include a 50-pound checked bag and inflight meal.

Meanwhile, premium French bee tickets come with a checked bag, two meals, priority boarding, and priority baggage handling. Premium cabin fares are just over $1,700 roundtrip between San Francisco and Tahiti on French bee and just under $1,800 between SFO and Paris.

French bee plans to fly between San Francisco and Tahiti two to three times a week. It also plans to operate flights between San Francisco and Paris two to three times a week.

But if its Newark to Paris route is any indication, that could change. French bee is bumping up the number of flights it operates between Newark Liberty International Airport and Paris Orly airport to four each week. That route was French bee's first to service the east coast and start at $199