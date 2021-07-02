New Yorkers Will Be Able to Fly to Paris for $139 With This Budget Airline's New Route

It's about to get easier and more affordable to travel between New York and Paris.

French bee, a discount long-haul airline that launched in 2016, is starting direct flights between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Paris Orly Airport (ORY) on July 15. Fares on the non-stop flights start at an eye-popping $139 each way, including a 26-pound carry-on.

"We are convinced that price remains a decisive factor," French Bee CEO Marc Rochet said in a statement shared with T+L. "We are ready to meet the competitive challenge of this New York-Paris route."

By August, French bee plans to depart Newark at 10:55 p.m. four nights a week, arriving in Paris the following day at 12:20 p.m., just in time for an early afternoon coffee, croissant, and hotel check-in. Flights from Paris are scheduled to depart at 6:45 p.m., arriving to Newark at a reasonable 9 p.m. after a 7 hour and 25 minute journey.

The route is French bee's first from the East Coast. The company currently operates just a handful of long-haul routes, mostly between Paris, San Francisco, and Tahiti. Flights between Paris and San Francisco start at $189 each way. Flights between San Francisco and Tahiti can be had for under $400 each way.

And if you're worried about getting bored on a long flight, don't be. All seats on the airline's fleet of Airbus A350s include USB and electrical ports, headphone plugs, and in-flight entertainment including movies, music, and TV shows. Onboard Wi-Fi is available for an additional $4 to $29, depending on the level of access.

Two of the airline's three classes of service include in-flight meals, champagne, and other creature comforts like pillows, eye masks, and ear plugs. Upgrades also are available for priority boarding and speedier check in.