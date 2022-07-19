Spain Is Making Some of Its Trains Completely Free Starting in September

Now's the time to travel through Spain by train.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist with nearly two decades of newsroom experience. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, Men's Health, GlobalPost, LA Confidential, and many more. Stacey also served as an adjunct professor of journalism at the University of Southern California teaching feature writing and visual journalism. She is now pursuing her Ph.D., specializing in building resiliency to disinformation in early-career journalists. * 17+ years of journalism experience * 5+ years covering travel * LA Press Club award-winning feature writer * LA Press Club finalist in the travel, sports, and, soft feature categories

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2022
Trains at platform inside Maria Zambrano railway station Malaga, Spain.
Photo: Geography Photos/Getty Images

Spain is making its public train system absolutely free for travelers to use this fall.

This week, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that travelers will be able to hop aboard various trains on the public train network, Renfe, for $0.

"This measure encourages to the maximum the use of this type of collective public transport to guarantee the needed daily commute with a safe, reliable, comfortable, economic and sustainable means of transportation, amid the extraordinary circumstances of the steady increase of energy and fuel prices," the Spanish Ministry of Transport said, according to CNN.

The free rail rides will apply to multi-trip tickets (those that include a minimum of 10 return trips) on cercanías (commuter services), rodalies (commuter routes in Catalonia), and medium-distance routes (those less than 300km, or about 186 miles). The free tickets,

The Guardian added, that the free tickets are aimed at residents but can be used by tourists as well. The free rides are not available for single-journey tickets or long-distance travel.

The free train rides will be available from September 1 to December 31, 2022. This new 100% discount is in addition to the previously announced discounts by the central Spanish government. Earlier this month, the government announced it would fund 30%-50% discounts on all public transport, including metros, buses, and trams, Time Out noted.

Spain isn't alone in offering free or discounted rides to locals and tourists this summer and fall.

German officials announced it launched a €9 unlimited monthly public transport ticket, which can be used on both local and regional transport, a promotion which is running now through the end of August. So maybe now really is the time to take that European train trip you've been dreaming about for your entire life.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bob Westgate, one of the volunteers who operates the Platte Valley Trolley, boards the trolley at its starting point outside of REI in Denver, Colorado.
Denver Used to Have a Historic Trolley System — and You Can Ride in the Last Remaining Car This Summer
a man holding up a smartphone with the Uber transport app visible on screen in London
Uber Is Adding Trains, Planes, Buses to Its App — What to Know
Morning view of Positano cityscape on coast line of mediterranean sea, Italy
How to Plan a Trip to Italy's Amalfi Coast — Best Seaside Towns, Top Luxury Hotels, and Tastiest Restaurants Included
Beautiful sand dunes on the North Sea coast in Renessa, Zeeland, Holland
There's a Beach Destination in the Netherlands You've Never Heard Of — and It Has Charming Towns, Historic Castles, and Wild Horses
Italian trains in beautiful mountainous landscapes
This Little-known European Train Is Called the 'Railway of Marvels' — and It Weaves Through Idyllic Mountains, Coastlines, and Towns
Universal Studios Hollywod Archway
How to Plan the Perfect Trip to Universal Studios Hollywood
A KLM airbus in flight
This KLM Sale Has Massive Discounts on Round-trip Flights to Europe — but You'll Have to Book Soon
Lisbon, Portugal
A Country-by-country Guide to Europe's Reopening
Hot Air Balloons, Festival, Cappadocia, Turkey
Flying in a Hot Air Balloon in Cappadocia Should Be on Your Dream Travel List
Brightline, a speed train, in South Florida
This High-speed Train Connects Miami and West Palm Beach for the Perfect Florida Vacation
passport facemask
Countries That Are Open to COVID-19 Vaccinated Travelers
A row of colorful houses and palm trees in the Dominican Republic
10 Best Places to Retire Around the World
The Seattle Monorail passing through the downtown core as seen from below.
15 of the Best Places for Solo Female Travelers
Female tourist walking towards Corniglia village, Beautiful town in Cinque Terre coast
Here's How to Plan Your Very First Trip to Europe, According to a Professional Traveler
Barcelona street with tower in the background
Barcelona Travel Guide
Flamingos in Turks and Caicos
An Island-by-island Guide to Traveling to the Caribbean Amid COVID-19