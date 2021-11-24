Hudson Yards and Columbus Circle are hosting a Broadway series filled with performances from "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Dear Evan Hansen," and more.

See Performances From Some of Broadway's Biggest Shows for Free This Holiday Season — Here's How

You don't have to score tickets to a show to get a taste of Broadway in New York this holiday season.

Several of Broadway's brightest stars are performing for free in midtown Manhattan over the next few weeks, giving you the chance to catch excerpts from legendary Broadway shows like "The Phantom of the Opera" and from newcomers like "Jagged Little Pill" and "TINA — The Tina Turner Musical."

Hourlong performances are scheduled for Mondays at 5 p.m. at The Shops at Hudson Yards and Thursdays at 5 p.m. at The Shops at Columbus Circle.

Broadway veteran Beth Nicely is scheduled to host the shows at Hudson Yards. You'll find her at The Stage on Level 4 at showtime. If you are in town and looking to catch a Broadway show on Monday, this may be your best bet since most Broadway theaters are closed on Mondays.

Performances from "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Diana" will happen on Nov. 29, while "Come From Away," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Trevor," and "TINA - The Tina Turner Musical" are scheduled for December 6 at The Shops at Hudson Yards.

"Moulin Rouge," "Mrs. Doubtfire," and "Girl From The North Country" will follow on Dec. 13.

Tickets to performances at The Shops at Hudson Yards can be reserved online.

Further north at The Shops of Columbus Circle, performances from "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Moulin Rouge" are set for Dec 16. Visitors will get to sample "Diana The Musical" on December 2. Details have yet to be announced, but another performance is scheduled at The Shops of Columbus Circle on December 9.

All performances are being held on the midtown Manhattan shopping center's second level. Online reservations are not available for these performances.