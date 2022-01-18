France to Require Proof of Vaccination for Restaurants, Cafes, Trains, and More Public Places

The health pass is now required in France at the entrance to restaurants, bars and cafes in Paris, France

A sign asking for your health pass at the entrance to a cafe in Paris, France

France is cracking down on unvaccinated citizens and visitors, requiring people to show proof of inoculation to enter public places like restaurants and cafes and ride on long-distance trains.

The new rules, which Reuters reported the country's parliament approved over the weekend, represent a shift toward even stricter protocols than are in place now. Previously, France required people to show a health pass app to enter many public spaces and tourist attractions but visitors could show either proof of vaccination or a negative test.

In France, nearly 78% of people are fully vaccinated, according to Reuters, citing data from the Health Ministry.

Going forward, France will require anyone 18 and older to have a booster shot seven months after being vaccinated with an approved vaccine to obtain a "sanitary pass," according to the government.

The new protocols echo similar measures that have been implemented in Italy where proof of vaccination is required to stay at hotels, fly on a plane, take a train, eat at a restaurant, and even ride gondolas and chairlifts at Italy's famed mountain resorts.

France's new rules will also likely affect tennis star Novak Djokovic, who is not vaccinated and was deported from Australia before the start of the Australian Open, Reuters reported. The French Open is scheduled to take place in May.

"This will apply to everyone who is a spectator or a professional sportsperson," the French Sports Ministry said on Monday, according to the wire service, adding there were no exemptions. "And this [is] until further notice."

France currently welcomes vaccinated American travelers with proof of a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 48 hours of departure, according to the government. Additionally, France has eased travel restrictions on vaccinated travelers from the United Kingdom, no longer requiring visitors to present a compelling reason to come or self-isolate upon arrival.