France Planning to Ease Travel Restrictions for Vaccinated Americans by This Summer

"The idea indeed is altogether to offer that to the American citizen when they decide to vaccinate or with a PCR test being negative," Macron said.

France will look to welcome vaccinated Americans once again this summer, French President Emmanuel Macron said over the weekend, even as the country remains in lockdown.

"We will progressively lift the restrictions of the beginning of May, which means that we will organize in the summer time with our professionals in France for French European citizens, but as well for American citizens," Macron said in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "So we are working hard to propose a very concrete solution, especially for U.S. citizens who are vaccinated, so with a special pass, I would say."

The country is also working on a certificate for test or vaccine records — like a vaccine passport — to use for travel between European countries. Currently, Macron said officials are "finalizing the technical discussions" to determine what will be required to ease restrictions.

"The idea indeed is altogether to offer that to the American citizen when they decide to vaccinate or with a PCR test being negative," he said. "So the idea is indeed to always control the virus, to maximize the vaccination and to progressively lift the restrictions."

Several areas of the country, including Paris, have been on lockdown since March. Earlier this month, France expanded its lockdown nationwide, requiring residents to remain within about six miles of their homes and closing all non-essential shops.

While France looks ahead to a summer of travel, the country's vaccine rollout continues. So far, about 18.7% of people in France have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 6.7% have been fully vaccinated, according to Reuters' vaccine tracker.

But France isn't alone: several European countries are welcoming — or announced plans to welcome — vaccinated international travelers, including Iceland and Greece.

When travelers do return to France, they will have to navigate much of the country by rail after officials voted to eliminate domestic flights to destinations that can be reached by train in less than two and a half hours.