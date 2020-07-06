This Is the Best Village in France, According to Locals

If you want to find the best village in France, you should probably just ask the French themselves.

A French TV show called Le Village Préféré des Français (France’s favorite village) has named the town of Hunspach, located in Alsace near the German border, as the “most beloved” village in France, Lonely Planet reported. The show aired Wednesday on France 3, hosted by media figure Stéphane Bern, and polled locals for the results, Forbes reported.

According to Forbes, the town can also expect a 30 percent hike in tourism thanks to the results of the poll.

Image zoom John Elk III/Getty Images

Image zoom John Elk III/Getty Images

“We have everything in place to welcome tourists in the best conditions,” said Hunspach deputy mayor, Sylvie Heiby. “Alsace has been hit hard by Covid, its image too, so to see tourists come back will make us very happy.”

The tiny town only has 650 residents, according to Forbes. The town is a former Swedish settlement and is known for some of the best features you can find in the Alsace region, including white-and-brown timber houses, beautiful flowers decorating the town, and lots of picturesque views of nearby vineyards, and a true small-town feel, according to Lonely Planet. The town is also less than an hour from the larger Strasbourg, and since it is so close to the border, most signs are written in French and German.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Alsace is a sought-after destination. According to Forbes, Hunspach is the third Alsatian town to win this honor, with the towns of Eguisheim and Kaysersberg also winning the competition in previous years.

Hunspach was followed by Les Anses-d'Arlet, near Martinique, in second place, and Ménerbes, in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, in third place, according to Lonely Planet.