France Lays Out New Reopening Plan for American Travelers

France's new color-coded system informs travelers from all over the world what's required before visiting.

France has laid out a reopening strategy ahead of its plans to ease travel restrictions this week, relying on a color-coded system.

Starting June 9, there won't be any travel restrictions for vaccinated travelers heading to France from a "green" country, according to the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, which includes other European countries, Australia, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Singapore, and South Korea. Unvaccinated travelers from those destinations will have to complete a COVID-19 PCR or antigen test within 72 of their departure.

Vaccinated tourists coming to France from an "orange" country, which includes travelers from the United States, will have to get a PCR test within 72 hours of their trip or an antigen test within 48 hours of their trip.

Unvaccinated travelers in this category can only go to France "with a pressing reason" and will be subject to the same testing protocols. Unvaccinated travelers may also be tested upon arrival and will have to self-isolate for seven days.

Additionally, France has created a list of "red" countries from which travelers will be required to have a valid reason to enter.

France's easing of travel restrictions comes amid the reopening of several other European countries, including Croatia, Italy, Greece, and Spain. Europe as a whole plans to reopen to vaccinated travelers later this summer.

The reopening also follows the easing of a strict lockdown in France in which residents were required to remain within about six miles of their homes and non-essential shops were closed. Since then, popular attractions have planned reopening dates, including Disneyland Paris and Monet's gardens in Giverny.

Beyond experiencing Paris, tourists who head to France this summer can see the best of the country on a river cruise with several cruise lines, including Viking and AmaWaterways, making plans to restart sailings.