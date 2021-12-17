France Closes Its Border to UK Travelers — What to Know

Travelers from the UK will have to prove they have a "compelling reason" to enter France and show proof of a negative test taken within 24 hours of departure, regardless of their vaccination status.

France will close its borders to most visitors from the United Kingdom on Saturday amid the spread of the highly-contagious omicron variant, according to France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Going forward, travelers from the UK will have to prove they have a "compelling reason" to enter France and show proof of a negative test taken within 24 hours of departure, regardless of their vaccination status, according to the ministry. Tourism is not considered a compelling reason.

The new rules will not apply to French nationals and their spouses or children.

"In response to the extremely swift spread of the Omicron variant in the UK, the Government has decided to reintroduce compelling reasons for inbound and outbound travel with the UK, as well as tighten the testing requirement on departure and arrival," the ministry wrote in its advisory.

The omicron variant, which was first detected in southern Africa and reported to the World Health Organization on Nov. 24, has quickly spread around the world. In the UK, COVID-19 cases have hit record numbers with more than 88,000 new cases reported on Thursday, according to the government's COVID-19 data. The country has seen a 31.4% increase in cases over the previous seven days.

Both the UK and France welcome American tourists but have each implemented stricter travel protocols in the last few weeks. Since both countries are so close and easily accessible on the Eurostar train, Americans often combine them in one vacation.

France is now requiring all visitors traveling from the U.S. to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within 48 hours of boarding a flight. And the UK requires travelers to show a negative pre-arrival COVID-19 test in addition to getting a PCR test by the second day of their trip.

The United States has also tightened its entry requirements, requiring all incoming international travelers to get tested within one day of boarding a flight, rather than the previous requirement of 72 hours for vaccinated travelers.

