Airlines Issue Flight Waivers As Weekend 'Bomb Cyclone' Predicted for East Coast

The snowstorm is expected to cover most of the country from the Rocky Mountains to New York City.

Airlines are issuing flight waivers ahead of a "bomb cyclone" expected to slam the east coast over the weekend with parts of the country possibly seeing up to a foot of snow.

Several airlines have issued flight waivers as a result of the severe winter weather, including Delta Air Lines, which issued a travel waiver for the New York City metro area and Boston. Similarly, United Airlines issued a travel waiver for the Ohio Valley, Northeast, and Rocky Mountains, covering a large swath of the country; and Southwest Airlines issued a Weekend Winter Weather advisory through Saturday for much of the Northeast, Midwest, and South.

Additionally, American Airlines issued a winter weather travel alert for the Rocky Mountains throughout Colorado and Wyoming.

The winter storm will start with a blast of cold air from Canada blowing into the Plains and Rockies before potentially dropping snow as far south as Oklahoma, northern Texas, and the Ozarks on Friday, The Weather Channel reported. By Friday night, cold air may change rain to snow in parts of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys.

And on Saturday, snow — heavy at times — is expected to fall across the Appalachians and into the interior Northeast. In some parts, up to a foot or more of snow is forecast, with many areas seeing at least six inches.

The storm is then forecast to move into Canada by Sunday.

Low pressure along the cold front could potentially turn into a "bomb cyclone," according to The Weather Channel, which happens when a minimum surface pressure drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours or less. Typically, lower pressure translates to a more intense storm.

Beyond flight cancellations or delays, the winter storm could bring hazardous driving conditions, especially across the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center, thanks in part to "severely reduced visibility." It's also possible to see icy roads on Sunday morning, The Weather Channel noted, due to cold air behind the front.