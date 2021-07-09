Finland to Ease Travel Restrictions for Vaccinated Travelers Starting Next Week

Starting July 12, fully vaccinated travelers from certain countries will be able to visit Finland without a COVID-19 test.

It's slowly getting easier for vaccinated travelers to visit Finland.

Beginning July 12, fully vaccinated travelers from EU countries in the 26-member Schengen zone will be allowed to visit Finland for nonessential purposes without needing to quarantine or take or COVID-19 test. Travelers who have received one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine will still need to test negative for the coronavirus within 72 to 120 hours of their arrival in Finland, according to VisitFinland.com.

Finland is also allowing leisure travel from countries it deems low-risk — under 25 infections per 100,000 people. Based on the latest data from Reuters' COVID-19 tracker, the U.S. is outside that boundary, with 34 infections per 100,000 people at the time of publishing.

The U.S. also wasn't on a list of countries mentioned during a press conference covered by Yle News, a Finnish broadcaster. That list includes Australia, Hong Kong, Iceland, Israel, China, New Zealand, and Poland — all countries where the incidence of COVID-19 is below 25 per 100,000 people.

Travelers who previously had and have recovered from the coronavirus within six months of their departure, or were born after 2005, are also cleared to visit Finland, according to VisitFinland.com.

Starting next week, travelers won't need to show COVID certificates to board Finnair flights to Finland. The airline said it will take extra precautions to ensure travelers meet the country's entry requirements. Finnish officials created the Finentry tool to help people figure out whether they're allowed to visit Finland, as well as to provide information about testing or other requirements that may apply.

Finland has reported more than 97,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to the latest available data from the World Health Organization.