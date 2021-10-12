"This is the moment we have been planning for nearly two years now and I can assure the world that Fiji is safe and ready to welcome you back," Tourism Fiji's CEO told T+L.

Fiji to Reopen to Vaccinated Tourists in December — What to Know

The islands of Fiji plan to reopen to tourists in December, just in time for Americans to escape wintry weather to the always-perfect South Pacific.

The island nation, which features pristine beaches, perfect turquoise waters, and unique cultural experiences, will welcome fully vaccinated travelers from several countries, including from the United States, starting Dec. 1, Tourism Fiji shared with Travel + Leisure.

Beyond being vaccinated with an accepted shot (AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, or Moderna), travelers over 12 will have to show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departure and take a rapid test within 48 hours of arriving at their resort.

Unvaccinated children under 18 can travel to the country with a vaccinated adult.

"This is the moment we have been planning for nearly two years now and I can assure the world that Fiji is safe and ready to welcome you back," Tourism Fiji's CEO Brent Hill said in a statement shared with T+L. "The islands are just as beautiful – if not more beautiful – than ever and the locals just as warm and friendly. Fiji is the vacation the world needs and deserves right now, and we can finally offer that again starting December."

In Fiji, which has been closed to tourists for nearly two years, more than 80% of eligible people have been fully vaccinated, according to the tourism board. Still, tourists are asked to "please avoid 'low vaccination zones'" when possible.

The country has implemented a Care Fiji Commitment certification, ensuring all eligible tourism staff are fully vaccinated and that tourism businesses are only open to vaccinated travelers.

To get there, Fiji Airways plans to resume operations with its first commercial flights from the U.S. to Fiji since March 2020 scheduled to leave from both Los Angeles and San Francisco on Nov. 30. After that, the airline will add two flights each week from Honolulu.

Fiji's Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya, said the airline, hotels, and tourism providers are all ready to welcome visitors back, adding, "in these two years, we've struggled, we've adapted, and we've prepared…We are ready to let happiness find you again."

