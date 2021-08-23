A Giant Ferris Wheel Is Coming to NYC's Times Square

The ride will be in the middle of Times Square until Sept. 12.

As New York City's Times Square welcomes back tourists and Broadway stages lift its curtains, another attraction will be making its way to the Crossroads of the World.

For the next few weeks, a gigantic Ferris Wheel will be right in the middle of Times Square allowing tourists and locals alike to take in a whole new vantage point of the famous Theater District as they soar 110 feet — or 11 stories — up off the ground. And while it won't be high enough to see the tops of the nearby skyscrapers, riders will get a glimpse into some of the action happening around Times Square.

Dubbed the Times Square Wheel, the ride is located on the Broadway plaza between 47th and 48th streets, meaning visitors will be able to peer into the gigantic Olive Garden or maybe even catch a glimpse into the windows of the W Hotel.

Rendering of Times Square with new ferris wheel Credit: Artist Rendering by Anthony George/Courtesy of Times Square Alliance

General admission tickets are available for $20 per person. For $35, visitors can skip the line. And tickets for kids ages two to 10 are available for $15. Children younger than two years old can ride for free.

If purchasing a ticket in advance it's recommended that a rider arrives at the Ferris Wheel 15 minutes before the scheduled half-hour time slot. The rides last about 10 minutes each.

The Times Square Wheel will operate every day from noon until midnight, from Aug. 24 until Sept. 12. Organizers say the wheel will only stop operations if a major storm rolls through.

For more information and to purchase a ticket, visit the Times Square Wheel website.