U.S. Airports Are Seeing Fewer Delays, Cancellations, FAA Chief Says

"We can see overall delays are down… The airlines are working to right size their network."

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox

Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 21, 2022
Travelers wait to check their bags at Ronald Regan Washington National Airport on July 11, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia.
Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Flight delays in the United States are finally starting to improve, the acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a recent interview.

"We are keeping our eye on things. We've seen good improvements," Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen told Reuters on Wednesday. "We can see overall delays are down… The airlines are working to right size their network."

In fact, the 10 major carriers in the U.S. saw improvements of both on-time performance and the rate of cancellations in May, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data. During the month, airlines canceled 2% of all scheduled domestic flights, a decrease from April when 2.3% were canceled. Airlines also reported an on-time arrival rate of 77.2% in May, an increase from the 76% reported in April.

Hawaiian Airlines (voted the best domestic airline by Travel + Leisure readers) led the pack with an on-time arrival rate of 86% and a cancellation rate of only 0.1%. Delta Air Lines had the highest rate of canceled flights with 2.7% of departures axed, while Frontier Airlines had the lowest on-time arrival rate of only 64.6%.

Airlines have canceled flights in droves this summer, with several preemptively slashing their schedules to avoid further disruptions. And the problems have extended beyond the U.S. with London's Heathrow Airport forced to implement a cap on passenger capacity just to keep up, and Air Canada temporarily banning pets from the cargo hold due to "longer than usual" delays at airports.

U.S. carriers have blamed the chaos on a combination of air traffic control problems and staffing shortages.

Nolen told Reuters the FAA was working to hire more air traffic controllers, but added the "majority" of the problems "are not in any way shape or form related to air traffic (staffing) shortages."

"We are on track to hire 1,000 controllers this year," Nolen said, receiving more than 57,000 applications for 1,500 positions.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Travelers make their way through a TSA screening line at Orlando International Airport ahead of the July 4 holiday
Google Data Shows Search Spike for Flight Delays, Cancellations Amid Widespread Issues
Passengers board a Southwest Airlines airplane at Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank, California,
Southwest Continues to Cancel Flights After 2,000 Weekend Disruptions
Airbus A330 Delta Airlines in flight
Delta Flies 1,000 Lost Bags Back to the U.S. From London After Heathrow Passenger Cap Cancels Flights 
Travelers make their way through a TSA screening line at Orlando International Airport ahead of the July 4 holiday
United Airlines Cancels More Flights This Fall — Here Are the Cities That Are Affected
A dog in a travel carrier sits on a chair
This Airline Is Temporarily Banning Pets in Cargo to Alleviate Flight Delays, Baggage Issues
People are seen by the United Airlines counter at the Newark International Airport in New Jersey
United Becomes Latest Airline to Preemptively Slash Summer Schedule — What to Know
Travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Flight Cancellations, Delays Linger Tuesday in Aftermath of Busy Holiday Weekend
Delta A321 interior
Delta Is Making It Easier to Handle Canceled Flights During Fourth of July Weekend — Here's How
Travelers begin their Memorial Day getaway at the Los Angeles International Airport
Memorial Day Weekend Flight Cancellations, Delays Linger Into Tuesday — What to Know
Aerial view of DFW Airport.
Over 2,000 U.S. Flights Have Been Canceled Heading Into the Weekend — With More to Come
City Traffic congestion
Here's How Many People Are Hitting the Roads for July 4 Weekend, According to AAA
A Delta Airbus 330-300 (333) flying along a coastline.
Delta Is Cutting Summer Flights — Here's What That Means for Travelers
Passengers travel through Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) on April 27, 2022, in Cedar Fork Township, North Carolina.
United Airlines CEO on Summer Travel, Masks on Planes, and Why You Need to Get to the Airport Extra Early
Crowds of travelers waiting for Security check, LaGuardia Airport, New York
Hundreds of Flights Canceled Monday As Weekend Travel Woes Continue
An Emirates Airbus A380 on an tarmac
Major International Airlines Cancel Flights to U.S. Ahead of Planned 5G Rollout
People wait for their luggage at an American Airlines baggage claim at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas.
Airlines Mishandled 24% More Bags in 2021, According to a Study