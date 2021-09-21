Expedia Group to Merge Its Loyalty Programs — Including Vrbo, Orbitz, and Travelocity — for Even More Perks

So many ways to book, so many ways to save, but keeping track of all those loyalty programs across various travel platforms can be a hassle. Now, Expedia Group is doing its part to simplify things for its users, announcing this morning that it will roll all of its brands' reward programs into one unified system. The best part is that it includes major booking platforms under its umbrella, including Expedia, Hotels.com, Orbitz, Travelocity, and Vrbo.

With the newfound single global rewards program, Expedia Group looks to help its 145 million members spread across the brands bring together their bookings, forming what will be the "most complete travel rewards offering in the industry," the company said in a release. Not only will it include earning and redeeming rewards, but it will also offer discounts and encompass air, hotel, vacation and car rental, cruise, and activity bookings.

The company says that deals and rewards have already added up to $10 billion in savings for members, and that the new program will help members access loyalty offerings such as special pricing, reward boosters, and upgrades.

Expedia Group says members can continue earning rewards, and there will be a seamless transition into the new program. The program will also continue to be free for both existing and new members, and is expected to roll out in the coming year.

"Everything we do is in service to customers, creating travel products and features that are simple to use and even more rewarding for those who travel with us," Expedia Brands' president, Jon Gieselman, said in a statement. "We want our customers to get the most of their travel experiences, plain and simple. No one needs to do anything right now, but soon their current rewards will be even more valuable, as they will gain access to the world of Expedia Group through one consolidated, easy to use program."