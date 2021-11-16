Find deals and perks perfect for the traveler in your life.

Save 30% on Hotels Around to the World Thanks to This Gift Guide by Expedia, Hotels.Com, and Vrbo

You don't have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to score excellent travel deals this holiday season. You can start shopping next week.

Expedia, Hotels.com, and rental site Vrbo have teamed up to create the ultimate holiday gift guide for travelers, and the deals start Tuesday.

While Expedia is putting cruises on sale, the site, along with Hotels.com are also cutting hotel prices by 30% at more than 3,500 hotels around the world.

With typical gift guides for products in mind, the travel companies aimed to identify memorable travel experiences around the world that can be had for about the same price as three popular holiday sale items: smartwatches, TVs, and luxury jewelry.

"This Black Friday, we wanted to make it easier to skip the stuff and instead give the gift of travel to friends, family, or even yourself," an Expedia spokesperson told Travel + Leisure in a statement.

Want to gift your significant other a two-night stay in festive midtown Manhattan, a sunny weekend in Puerto Vallarta, or even kick off that long-awaited trip to Italy's Amalfi Coast with a couple of nights in Naples? You can for around $300, around the price of a smartwatch.

Instead of a new TV, buy your family — or yourself — two nights in a gorgeous sea view Vrbo in Santorini, a waterfront hotel in charming Charleston, South Carolina, or in idyllic Waikiki instead of TV.

Feeling even more generous? Instead of luxury jewelry, consider two nights in a quirky treehouse outside of Austin, two nights in a trendy Nashville hotel, or two nights in one-of-a-kind VRBO in northeastern Iceland for $1,000.

And deals will get slightly sweeter after Nov. 23, but that's only if they last.

Beginning Nov. 23, Expedia will quadruple your awards points and Hotels.com will double your reward stamps. For the best deals, the companies recommend joining their respective membership programs and booking through apps instead of online.