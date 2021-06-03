Americans May Be Able to Obtain the EU's Digital COVID Certificate for Travel

The European Union's COVID-19 digital certificate could be extended to non-EU citizens, including from the United States, an EU Commission spokesperson said in an interview this week.

"Right now if you're an American, not living in the EU, you could get the certificate if you ask the national authorities of a member state to give you that certificate-based on some proof that you've been vaccinated, or had a recent Covid test," told CNN on Thursday.

The EU Digital COVID Certificate, which launched on Tuesday, will allow EU citizens to upload proof of a vaccine, proof of a negative COVID-19 test, or proof they contracted the virus and recovered. The system, which uses a QR code with a digital signature and will be standardized across the continent next month, will exempt European travelers from most travel restrictions.

The EU Commission is also in talks with the U.S. to create a similar COVID-19 certificate.

There are 27 member countries in the EU.

As of Tuesday, seven EU countries signed on to issue the first certificates: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia, and Poland.

In addition, Spain plans to open its borders to U.S. travelers on June 7, and France will look to welcome tourists by June 9.

Stella Kyriakides, the commissioner for health and food safety, has said it is important member countries finalize their national systems "so the system is functioning in time for the holiday season."

While the certificate will be fully enforced by July 1, individual countries can begin using it now, according to CNN.

