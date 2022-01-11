The train will make stops in Amsterdam and Berlin along the way.

This New Overnight Train With Lie-flat Beds Will Run Between Brussels and Prague Starting This Summer

Train travel has long been a quintessential part of visiting Europe. Yet despite the continent's robust rail system, there's a distinct lack of affordably priced sleeper trains — until now. Case in point, The Orient Express is returning to Italy in 2023 and will offer a higher-end overnight rail experience. Servicing a more budget-conscious audience, Dutch-Belgium startup European Sleeper is now looking to connect Brussels and Prague with an overnight train that will launch this summer.

Operated in partnership with Czech company RegioJet, the train will take passengers between these European capitals in 15 hours with stops in Amsterdam, Berlin, and Dresden, Germany along the way. This rail route will debut with three weekly services and plans to expand to daily service as soon as possible. Each ticket will include complimentary Wi-Fi, breakfast, and a lie-flat bed.

Pricing for this train has yet to be announced, but tickets will be available for purchase in April. Interested consumers can also sign up to receive email updates from European Sleeper and stay in the loop on all the latest news, including additional routes the company plans to debut in coming years.

According to the European Sleeper website, they "plan to introduce a new night train from Belgium and the Netherlands every year. In 2022 to Prague, in 2023 to Warsaw and in 2024 to a yet unknown destination. We have already started preparations for these new night trains."

The increase in overnight train offerings couldn't come at a better time as some European countries, like France, make moves to ban short-haul flights to promote more sustainable travel.

For more information about this upcoming Brussels to Prague rail service, head to the European Sleeper website.