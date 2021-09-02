The changes come after the EU removed the United States from its pandemic-era list of safe countries.

From Banning Entry to Updating Protocol: These European Countries Have Adjusted Their U.S. Traveler Policies

After the EU removed the United States from its pandemic-era list of safe countries, European countries started to shift their policies concerning American tourists this week.

Bulgaria, one of the EU's 27 member states, classified the U.S. as a "Red Zone" country on Wednesday, restricting travel for non-essential reasons, according to the U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria.

"Under the Bulgarian Ministry of Health order, countries are classified as green, orange, or red zones based on their COVID-19 risk," the embassy wrote. "That means persons arriving from the United States, regardless of their citizenship, are prohibited from entering Bulgaria unless they meet an exception listed below."

The move follows the European Commission's decision earlier this week to remove the U.S. from its safe travel list, but the list is non-binding and individual countries can set their own rules around testing or vaccination requirements.

Following that, Italy became the first EU country to impose stricter entry requirements on American travelers, requiring them to show proof of vaccination and proof of a negative test to enter. Unvaccinated travelers will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine.

Even before the EU's decision, Germany had declared the U.S. a 'high-risk' country, requiring American tourists to either be fully vaccinated or show proof they contracted COVID-19 and recovered to enter the country.

But not every country has decided to crack down on U.S. travelers. Portugal will continue to allow American tourists, according to the country's tourism site, which was updated on Tuesday. U.S. travelers 12 and older must show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of boarding a flight or proof of a negative rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of boarding a flight. Alternatively, travelers can show a valid EU Digital COVID Certificate.

All travelers must fill out a Passenger Locator Card.

"Portugal has confirmed that discretionary, non-essential travel is still allowed, provided visitors present a negative COVID-19 test result at boarding and entry into the country," Visit Portugal said in a statement, according to USA Today.